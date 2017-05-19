The top 15 patio furniture stores in Toronto

The top patio furniture stores in Toronto go beyond Canadian Tire, Ikea, and Home Depot. Scattered across the city are stores that range from the highly affordable to the high end. No matter what your style is there's a shop nearby to assist.

Here are my picks for the top stores for patio and outdoor furniture in Toronto.

The Liberty Village store sells all of the standard outdoor patio accoutrements, as well as a few fancy extras. Shop items like outdoor rugs, outdoor stemware, lanterns, and various planters and lounge chairs.

The popular chain deals in patio furniture of many different backgrounds, including wicker, teak, fabric, and metal.

If you walk into InsideOut you can find absolutely any item you need for life out-of-doors. They've got barbeques and accessories, gazebos, bar stools, porch swings, fire pits... you name it. This is the holy land of patio furniture, and is a bit more affordable than some other spots, too.

Just north of the Distillery District is where you'll find this shop. It has some of the prettier patio furniture on offer. They sell outdoor bar carts, tables and seating.

Shop different outdoor collections that will suit any type of backyard design you wish to create. Whether you're looking for wooden or wired outdoor sets, they have it all.

Here's where you'll find full-on outdoor bar setups. They also, of course, provide the standard giant sectional couches, daybeds, and chairs, as well as a series of umbrellas and fire pits.

Lounge seating, sectionals, chaise lounges, benches, fire pits are just a small fraction of the outdoor patio furniture available at the Merton location.

The 3-storey showroom in King East showcases their various outdoor collections. The high-end store runs on the pricier side so if you're willing to spend some dough this may be your best bet.

This chain of furnishing shops has a wide selection of outdoor furniture options that are both great looking and reasonably priced.

If you have an unlimited budget, the pricey King East shop carries everything you need to construct a full-on outdoor living room. Aside from the regular seating and dining tables, they sell lighting, coffee tables, and rugs.

The Crate and Barrel offshoot at Queen and Bathurst has a small selection of outdoor patio furniture options. There's sectionals, hammocks and umbrellas.

At this King East store, you'll find giant sectionals, side tables, coffee tables and all-weather cushions in a variety of scintillating neutrals. Prices are steep so might want to hold off until they have sales on the floor models.

Outdoor furniture is what this shop specializes in. Shop their lounging collections, fire pits, dining sets and much more.

This kitchen friendly chain store goes beyond cabinet accessories. They have a whole outdoor collection for the summer which includes sofas, deck chairs, BBQ accessories and even tiki torches.

Make your way to their Markham showroom to shop for some of the trendiest outdoor living furniture available. Along with a variety of outdoor collections they offer design tips and services.

Located in the Castlefield Design District, this is the first Canadian location for the U.S. chain of home decor stores. The 25,000 square foot shop boasts a variety of outdoor furniture options including sofas, chairs and dining sets.