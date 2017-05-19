Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Patio furniture toronto

The top 15 patio furniture stores in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top patio furniture stores in Toronto go beyond Canadian Tire, Ikea, and Home Depot. Scattered across the city are stores that range from the highly affordable to the high end. No matter what your style is there's a shop nearby to assist.

Here are my picks for the top stores for patio and outdoor furniture in Toronto.

West Elm

The Liberty Village store sells all of the standard outdoor patio accoutrements, as well as a few fancy extras. Shop items like outdoor rugs, outdoor stemware, lanterns, and various planters and lounge chairs.

Restoration Hardware

The popular chain deals in patio furniture of many different backgrounds, including wicker, teak, fabric, and metal. 

InsideOut

If you walk into InsideOut you can find absolutely any item you need for life out-of-doors. They've got barbeques and accessories, gazebos, bar stools, porch swings, fire pits... you name it. This is the holy land of patio furniture, and is a bit more affordable than some other spots, too.

Fresh Home & Garden

Just north of the Distillery District is where you'll find this shop. It has some of the prettier patio furniture on offer. They sell outdoor bar carts, tables and seating. 

Design Within Reach

Shop different outdoor collections that will suit any type of backyard design you wish to create. Whether you're looking for wooden or wired outdoor sets, they have it all.

Moss

Here's where you'll find full-on outdoor bar setups. They also, of course, provide the standard giant sectional couches, daybeds, and chairs, as well as a series of umbrellas and fire pits.

Hauser

Lounge seating, sectionals, chaise lounges, benches, fire pits are just a small fraction of the outdoor patio furniture available at the Merton location.

Jardin de Ville

The 3-storey showroom in King East showcases their various outdoor collections. The high-end store runs on the pricier side so if you're willing to spend some dough this may be your best bet.

Urban Barn

This chain of furnishing shops has a wide selection of outdoor furniture options that are both great looking and reasonably priced. 

Kiosk

If you have an unlimited budget, the pricey King East shop carries everything you need to construct a full-on outdoor living room. Aside from the regular seating and dining tables, they sell lighting, coffee tables, and rugs. 

CB2

The Crate and Barrel offshoot at Queen and Bathurst has a small selection of outdoor patio furniture options. There's sectionals, hammocks and umbrellas.

Studio B

At this King East store, you'll find giant sectionals, side tables, coffee tables and all-weather cushions in a variety of scintillating neutrals. Prices are steep so might want to hold off until they have sales on the floor models.

Southport Outdoor Living

Outdoor furniture is what this shop specializes in. Shop their lounging collections, fire pits, dining sets and much more.

Kitchen Stuff Plus

This kitchen friendly chain store goes beyond cabinet accessories. They have a whole outdoor collection for the summer which includes sofas, deck chairs, BBQ accessories and even tiki torches.

Casualife

Make your way to their Markham showroom to shop for some of the trendiest outdoor living furniture available. Along with a variety of outdoor collections they offer design tips and services. 

Modani

Located in the Castlefield Design District, this is the first Canadian location for the U.S. chain of home decor stores. The 25,000 square foot shop boasts a variety of outdoor furniture options including sofas, chairs and dining sets.

Lead photo by

Casualife

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The top 15 patio furniture stores in Toronto

Japanese Dollarama competitor MINISO is opening Toronto store

This might be Toronto's largest yard sale

The top 30 large wedding venues in Toronto

The top 25 flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

New Era is closing their flagship store in Toronto

Gwyneth Paltrow opening Goop pop-up store in Toronto

No Frills shirts could be Toronto's hottest new fashion statement