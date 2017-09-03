The top 10 lingerie stores in Toronto

Toronto is full of lingerie shops with unique undergarments, special sizing, exclusive European brands and local Canadian designers. They have more to offer than the mass-market options at Victoria’s Secret and La Senza. Yes, these stores supermodels in their campaigns, but if you’re looking for a boutique experience and something less run-of-the-mill, look no further.

Here are my picks for the top lingerie stores in Toronto.

With two locations - one on Eglinton and another in Queen West - this store is on the top of their lingerie game, offering a full range of sizes from AA to JJ; 28 to 52. Plus, they have a massive selection of shape wear - control shorts, padded underwear, the works can all be found here.

This Scandinavian lingerie chain with a store near Queen and John has no shortage of elegant lace details and minimalistic silhouettes. Flattering swimsuits, sportswear, and nightwear also takes up a part of their stock. Plus, the prices are super fair and the sales are frequent - you can’t go wrong at Change.

Less on the basic spectrum and more on the fun side, this Dundas West destination carries all the fancy frilly masterpieces perfect for layering under a loose tank or wearing on their own. Dedicated to making women feel sexy in their own skin, their unique finds from brands like Mary Young and Fleur of England, are boudoir-inspired and luxe to the touch.

Doing its name justice, this Bloorcourt shop is brimming with frilly little pieces. The vintage-style lingerie shop carries everything you need to feel like a pin-up: glamorous loungewear, sexy hosiery, flirty panties, and vintage jewellery to boot. They even make a point to peddle only ethically-made, fair trade products - classy and conscious!

This boutique with two locations is known for its top notch customer service. They’re adamant on educating women on correct fit, washing, storage, and wear. If you’re planning a visit, make sure to block off a good chunk of time - a proper fitting can take up to 45 minutes!

This romantic little boutique on Ossington acts as a one-stop shop for couples. Though simple, beautifully-made lingerie by notable brands like Fortnight are available, dresses, jewellery, and apothecary for men and women truly complete the experience.

This Danforth favourite is a go-to for uncommon sizes. The cups go up to L, and the styles range from staple to stunning. With price points that start at $30 and go all the way to $300, there’s truly something for everyone at Sophia’s.

This Forest Hill boutique is not for the faint of heart. Carrying upscale European lingerie, this boutique is teeming with decorative undergarments meant to be shown off. Lace, bold colours,and cutouts galore - you won’t find a sports bra here!

This Yorkville store is one of the fancier lingerie and swimsuit shops in the city, specializing in luxury European brands. With a focus on proper fitting, the associates have a training background that far surpasses the quick service at their corporate competitors.

For extra luxurious undergarments, the Agent Provocateur boutique inside Holt Renfrew can’t be beat. Intricately designed and exquisitely crafted bras, panties, bodysuits, and nightwear are aplenty - perfect for weddings and other special occasions. Be prepared to splurge; these delicate pieces are worth a pretty penny.