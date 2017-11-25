The top 50 catering options in Toronto

Catering options in Toronto abound, whether you're looking for full-service party planners able to staff and decorate your next event, office lunch options, or pick-up platters of prepared food. There's something for everyone no matter their personal preference or dietary restrictions.

Here are my picks for the top catering options in Toronto.

Formal Functions



The off-site caterer has established itself as a pro at pulling off distinct weddings, corporate events and private functions. Use their services for planning, staffing, even locating a venue. They can accommodate everything from cocktail receptions to sit-down dinners or buffets.

In business since 1991, this experienced team of event planners boasts a portfolio of big corporate clients and successful 5,000-person events. They do it all, from weddings and special occasions to corporate orders for breakfasts, sandwich luncheons, or a la carte meals.

This caterer is driven by seasonal and local ingredients. They provide clientele a unique experience, from creative passed-snacks to hand-crafted cocktails. They handle events both large and intimate with a range of menu styles.

Event coordinators here can help plan and execute weddings, parties, and sit down dinners, but most fun of all are interactive food stations that let guests build their own tacos or sundaes, and chow down on fun street foods like poutine or mac and cheese.

From small boutique gatherings to large-scale events, Citizen can take care of all of the event planning beyond the food. They also do corporate and wedding menus.

Since 1981, this catering company has amassed a reputation for its multi-course dinners, buffets, and passed hors d'oeuvres.

This large scale catering operation has the capacity for massive events and a proven track record for producing all types of functions from start to finish. They'll serve intimate sit down dinners, lavish weddings, and corporate events with panache.

This full service catering company provides for weddings, galas, fundraisers, corporate functions, private events, and special occasions all over the city.

The team here produces corporate and private events and can look after everything from rentals to staffing. Whether the guest list is 10 to 1,000 strong, expect beautifully presented food be it breakfast, lunch, dinner or just cocktails and snacks.

Expect a wide range of catering styles from this Parkdale restaurant (the catering kitchen is in the Junction Triangle), which can produce everything from casual street food stations to elegant canapé receptions and seated multi-course dinners.

This outfit is the preferred catering vendor at venues like York Mills Gallery, Miller Lash House, and Rebel. They have menus for any occasion whether it be a cocktail party or a sit down dinner.

For over 25 years, David Mintz has provided Toronto catering services for events ranging from corporate functions to in-home cocktail parties, upscale BBQs, and large scale events.

Working Lunches



While pretty much every other place on this list will do lunch, Cafe Plenty makes it their niche. Group lunch orders feature scrupulously crafted sandwiches, salad, dessert and a drink for a set price.

While McEwan will arrange for servers if necessary, what this catering operation does best is boardroom ready, self-serve platters piled with sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie boards, apps, and even large format entrees.

The chain of fine foods shops will cater banquets complete with multi-course menus or food stations, but where they really excel is with their catalogue of easy-to-order catering options for the business set featuring continental breakfast platters and corporate lunches.

No matter the type of event or service style sought, this events caterer can deliver. Corporate clients looking to spice up the boardroom should look no further than the vast lunchtime offerings including boxed lunches, deli and antipasto platters, and hot seasonal entrees.

This catering company services weddings, social functions, and business clientele with custom menus. On their easy order menu you'll find a selection of platters, sandwiches, wraps, and pastas.

Found on Richmond St. East, this company does catering along with special events and privately booked cooking classes. Set up a team lunch at their location or have them come to you with a variety of sandwiches and salads.

Corporate catering is a speciality here, and the Toronto business community relies on this outfit to deliver top quality foods for corporate meetings and lunches. They offer an array of delicious prepared meals including salads and sandwiches.

Specializing in office catering, this company has a variety of packages that go beyond basic sandwiches and salads. Find breakfast menus, hot buffets, and even dessert offerings.

Vegetarian



The all-vegan, all-raw lunch delivery service based on Dundas West can easily cater groups of 10 to 500 people with its made-from-scratch menu featuring salads, grain bowls, smoothies, and soups.

This meat-free caterer can accommodate orders for small group functions, up to 20 people with just 48 hours notice. Menus offer apps like lettuce wraps, spring rolls and samosas, and vegan entrees like lasagna or crispy Thai-style seitan.

Established in 1985, Sonny Langer's is a dairy and vegetarian event caterer. They offer a selection of menus for any type of event whether it be a bridal tea, a high holiday, or even a funeral.

Beyond being a popular lunch destination in Liberty Village, this restaurant also offers catering services. All ordering can be done online and there's a selection of bowls, beverages and treats to choose from.

Flexitarion



Catering to dietary restrictions of all types, this catering company makes it their mission to accommodate meat-eaters, vegans, and gluten-free eaters all at once with farm to table fare. Corporate events, private functions, and weddings are all welcome.

Parties of up to 1,000 can enlist this east-side kitchen to satisfy vegetarian, vegan and omnivore guests with diverse menus that offer a little something for everyone.

Located at Dundas and Broadview, Leaf + Bone is a food catering and event company offering all natural flexitarian fare. Workshops are also offered here.

BBQ



Catering menus by this smokehouse on Roncy offer options for elegant full service meals including plated appetizers and meat carving stations. For corporate luncheons and casual events, opt for self-serve platters of appetizers or sandwiches, and piles of barbecued meats and sides.

If you're on the hunt for where to get a whole roast pig, look no further. This Toronto catering company is devoted entirely to rotisserie pigs. In addition to their pig roast menu, you can order from a selection of barbecue items.

This Toronto cookhouse is more than just a restaurant. They cater everything from corporate lunches to weddings. If you're looking to make your next event a meaty one, these are your guys.

While this Toronto caterer offers a variety of menu, it's their BBQ offerings that really stand out. They do everything from juicy steaks to fire-cooked burgers all prepared fresh and on-site.

Filipino



The Market 707 vendor offers party trays of spring tools, noodles, rice, and crowd pleasing dishes like adobo pork or pata.

This North York spot is one of the best Filipino restaurants in the city. In addition to offering dine-in and takeout, they also do catering. They offer a dinner menu along with the option for buffet-style or party platters.

Spanish



This catering company specializes in small in-home parties of up to 20 people, though they can cater larger affairs, including weddings, cocktail parties, and anniversaries.

Italian



Need a whole tray of veal cutlets, entire lasagnas, salads, pizzas or sandwiches? This Italian bakery offers homestyle favourites for parties of 10 or more.

Select from their classic Italian menu and be mesmerized by options of antipasto platters, pastas, scaloppini, forno arrostita and contorini.

Persian



Based in Richmond Hill, this catering operation from chef Nader Taheri specializes in Persian and Mediterranean cuisine. Host your next event with platters of tahchin, lubiya polo, karafs, and much more.

Seafood



Along with fresh oysters, this seafood purveyor offers catering packages featuring lobster boils and clam bakes with salads, corn on the cob, and all the fixins.

The restaurant on Mount Pleasant has passionate seafood chefs that can turn an office party into an East Coast lobster shack or serve surf and turf dinners to 100 wedding guests.

Caribbean



Personal chef services and corporate and event catering will satisfy guest appetites with diverse offerings from Trinidad and Tobago. Party menus feature braised jerk pork ravioli, deep fried breadfruit with spicy Trini meatballs, and a coconut sorrel mousse.

Since 1987, this family owned and operated catering company has specialized in Caribbean cuisine, which they bring to weddings, banquets, corporate events, and even private gatherings.

Sri Lankan



Spicy, exotic flavours including a wide assortment of authentic Indian, Sri Lankan, South Asian and Tamil foods are the specialty from this Scarborough takeout counter with the capacity to take large orders.

The Sri Lankan takeout shop in Scarborough deals in paruppu vadai, samosa, koththu roti, curries that can feed large groups at remarkable value.

Kosher



Count on this kosher cater for any Jewish occasion. The company offers complete event planning for weddings and bar mitzvahs, plus shiva orders on short notice.

This retail counter on Bathurst stocks a wide array of salads and dips along with traditional Jewish staples. It's easy to order pick-up meals for parties or shivas, while the full service caterer is happy to assist planning weddings and bar mitzvahs.

The catering menu from this Kosher restaurant in North York boasts trays of cheese blintzes and platters packed with sandwiches, bagels, cheese, and smoked fish, plus a wide array of sharable salads.

This strictly kosher mobile kitchen means any beautiful venue can be matched with freshly prepared kosher food cooked on site. They do multi course menus in a variety of styles, as well as interactive stations showcasing sushi boats and hot smoked meat carving stations.

Eco-Friendly



This Etobicoke company is among the most experienced and most capable at handling large events. It also abides by its own green mandate that includes diverting and reducing waste, sourcing local food, and refusing to supply plastic water bottles.

Guests tend to rave about the events this caterer puts on. Among their many merits is their sustainable initiatives, which include extensive recycling and composting programs, seasonal local menus, and reusable or biodegradable service pieces.

Vert services corporate clients with breakfast buffets, sandwich platters and bistro menus, as well as weddings and private functions with passed apps, and sit-down or buffet dinners. They are committed to producing less landfill waste than any other caterer in Toronto.