The CBC Museum is closing its doors in Toronto

Attention young adults who grew up on Canadian television: the relics of your childhood are being replaced to make room for the kids of today. Gross.

The CBC Museum at Wellington and John – home to Mr. Dressup's Tickle Trunk and many puppets whose names I forget – will be closing forever, in just two days, on Friday, Dec. 22.

"I'm thrilled to let you know that we will be building a new studio for CBC Kids on the ground floor of the Toronto Broadcasting Centre," reads an internal email obtained by CANADALAND last week.

The CBC Museum is closing forever next week, to be replaced by a new CBC Kids studio: pic.twitter.com/r3y4DwdQpO — CANADALAND (@CANADALAND) December 14, 2017

"In order to make room for this new studio, we will be closing both the CBC Museum and the Graham Spry Theatre. Attendance and usage of these spaces continues to decline, and both would need sizeable investments to revitalize."

But what will happen to Casey and Finnegan's treehouse? The Friendly Giant's castle window? Chester the Crow? All of that cool vintage broadcasting equipment?

Surely those Canadian Sesame Park muppets are worth a pretty penny.

A piece of retro Toronto bites the dust. So long CBC Museum and Graham Spry Theatre pic.twitter.com/TtmUQXdg4c — As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) December 14, 2017

The public broadcaster says that it fully recognizes "the cultural value of our collection."

"Plans are already in development to ensure we manage this legacy responsibly," reads the announcement email, "including a renewed partnership with Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation."

It has yet to be announced where everything is going, but CBC News Toronto reporter Neil Herland did assure his followers that – not to worry – "the tickle trunk will be safe."