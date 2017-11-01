Don’t take your phone to Chris Rock’s Toronto show

Chris Rock's stop in Toronto for his Total Blackout Tour is the comedy event of the month, but you can bet a lot of people are going to be surprised at what happens to their phones when they arrive at the ACC.

While many performers plead with audiences to keep their phones away during shows, Rock is one of a growing number of artists who have implemented a total ban on such devices at their shows via what's known as a Yondr pouch.

Dave Chappelle was one of the first to employ the technology, which functions by locking audience members' phones in a small pouch that they keep on hand but aren't able to open unless in a designated area.

Chappelle used the pouches at his shows at the Danforth Music Hall and for his impromptu Juke Joint at 99 Sudbury in 2016, but those venues pale in comparison to the size of the ACC. Expect thousands of these pouches at the gates to Rock's show on November 11.

Here's the official policy for the Toronto leg of the Blackout Tour:

"Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience."

I low key learned from the Chris Rock show that I need to find out who make them cell phone pouches and buy some shares of it. #Investment — Mike Brown (@olmikeb757) October 19, 2017

As much as the policy might come as a surprise to local attendees, it's been in place throughout the tour, which has been underway throughout 2017.

Not everyone loves the strict policy, but there's been positive reaction to the ban on phones at Rock's shows as well. It's probably best to consider the policy with an open mind because it looks like Yondr pouches are only gaining in popularity.