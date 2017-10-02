Arts
Nuit Blanche Toronto

Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche 2017

Nuit Blanche 2017 has come and gone, and now we're left to pore over the photos from another all-night art extravaganza. During this year's festival, we once again partnered with the City of Toronto on the official photo challenge.

Hundreds of people emailed and tagged their photos with #blogTOnbTO hashtag out of which 10 finalists were selected for the final showdown. Thanks to everyone who participated this year!

Vote for your favourite photo here.

1. Lead photo The Transformation by Joel Alvin Cayaban.

Nuit Blanche Toronto

2. Since Now, From Then (Derelict Homes) by Dominic Bugatt0.

A post shared by Bosco da Costa (@bosco_costa) on

3. Monument to a Century of Revolutions by @bosco_costa.

A post shared by @kiantang on

4. Since Now, From Then (Live Painting) by @kiantang.

A post shared by Lilian (@la19eightytwo) on

5. Garden Tunnel by @la19eightytwo.

A post shared by Zara B (@kbash246) on

6. The Upside Down by @kbash246.

A post shared by Naeem (@nnvv__) on

7. Truth by @nnvv_.

8. Won't Back Down by @agreatcapture.

A post shared by Laum (@transitnap) on

9. Horses by @transitnap.

A post shared by Distorted Lens (@multicultured) on

10. EDIT Festival by @multicultured.

Vote for your favourite photo here.

Winners will receive the following prizes:
  • 1st place: $200 Henry's giftcard
  • 2nd place: $100 Henry's giftcard
  • 3rd place: $50 Henry's giftcard

Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 8, 2017. 

Lead photo by

Joel Alvin Cayaban

