Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche 2017

Nuit Blanche 2017 has come and gone, and now we're left to pore over the photos from another all-night art extravaganza. During this year's festival, we once again partnered with the City of Toronto on the official photo challenge.

Hundreds of people emailed and tagged their photos with #blogTOnbTO hashtag out of which 10 finalists were selected for the final showdown. Thanks to everyone who participated this year!

Vote for your favourite photo here.

1. Lead photo The Transformation by Joel Alvin Cayaban.

2. Since Now, From Then (Derelict Homes) by Dominic Bugatt0.

A post shared by Bosco da Costa (@bosco_costa) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

3. Monument to a Century of Revolutions by @bosco_costa.

A post shared by @kiantang on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

4. Since Now, From Then (Live Painting) by @kiantang.

A post shared by Lilian (@la19eightytwo) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

5. Garden Tunnel by @la19eightytwo.

A post shared by Zara B (@kbash246) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

6. The Upside Down by @kbash246.

A post shared by Naeem (@nnvv__) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

7. Truth by @nnvv_.

A post shared by A Great Capture (@agreatcapture) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

8. Won't Back Down by @agreatcapture.

A post shared by Laum (@transitnap) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

9. Horses by @transitnap.

A post shared by Distorted Lens (@multicultured) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

10. EDIT Festival by @multicultured.

Winners will receive the following prizes:

1st place: $200 Henry's giftcard

2nd place: $100 Henry's giftcard

3rd place: $50 Henry's giftcard

Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 8, 2017.