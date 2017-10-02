Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche 2017
Nuit Blanche 2017 has come and gone, and now we're left to pore over the photos from another all-night art extravaganza. During this year's festival, we once again partnered with the City of Toronto on the official photo challenge.
Hundreds of people emailed and tagged their photos with #blogTOnbTO hashtag out of which 10 finalists were selected for the final showdown. Thanks to everyone who participated this year!
Vote for your favourite photo here.
1. Lead photo The Transformation by Joel Alvin Cayaban.
2. Since Now, From Then (Derelict Homes) by Dominic Bugatt0.
3. Monument to a Century of Revolutions by @bosco_costa.
4. Since Now, From Then (Live Painting) by @kiantang.
5. Garden Tunnel by @la19eightytwo.
6. The Upside Down by @kbash246.
7. Truth by @nnvv_.
8. Won't Back Down by @agreatcapture.
9. Horses by @transitnap.
10. EDIT Festival by @multicultured.
Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 8, 2017.
