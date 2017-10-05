Strange mirrors mysteriously appear in Toronto

Students at the University of Toronto should keep their eyes out for glass while walking around campus right now – 130 round, reflective, oversized pieces of glass, to be specific.

U of T's St. George Campus is currently playing home to a stunning, site-specific art installation by the Canadian architecture studio UUfie.

Named "Wa-Wa," after a Japanese word that describes a philosophy of harmony, the piece is meant to "spark moments of playful interaction and spontaneity" within the confines of the university's Sir Daniel Wilson Quad.

Artists have arranged convex mirrors of different sizes in a ring shape spanning about 40 meters in diameter across the grassy area, reflecting trees, buildings and people nearby in a warped and wonderful way.

Presented by the Art Museum at the University of Toronto, the piece is part of an exhibition called 'Making Models' that will run until November 25th.

Nine different architecture and artist groups have come together as part of the larger project "foster analytical, conceptual, physical and tectonic frameworks for inhabiting and constructing urban space and the public sphere," according to the museum.

As shown in Wa-Wa, Uufie interpreted the theme to create "new modes of intimacy for the audience that act to unify within the complexity of the urban setting."