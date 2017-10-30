Arts
Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen event announced for Toronto amidst Kathy Griffin cocaine allegations

Andy Cohen is coming to Toronto next March with Anderson Cooper in tow, but right now all the excitement surrounds recent allegations brought forth by Kathy Griffin. 

The American comedian put talk show host Cohen on blast over the weekend after he told TMZ that he didn't know who she was.

"Even when it's on tape, there are doubters?" she tweeted on Friday after the TMZ clip surfaced. "Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic."

Indeed, it seems weird that Cohen would joke about not knowing of the Emmy-winning comedian after working with her on Bravo for years. I mean, they've appeared on screen and in pictures together multiple times.

Either way, Griffin was not pleased by what she heard – and decided to reveal just how well she does know Cohen in a video posted online Saturday.

"Both times I did the show, right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow," says Griffin in the video, referencing her appearances on Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

"You guys know I'm no prude but I'm kind of like a straightedge, I thought he was kidding the first time," she continues. "The second time I do the show, same thing. So once again we're alone in an office and he's like, "Wanna do some coke?" And I’m thinking, 'He’s serious!'" 

"Trust me, he's going to say he's kidding and everything, no. He was asking me to do cocaine with him, that made me very uncomfortable."

Cohen responded to Griffin's story on Twitter not too long after it was made public, writing "I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up."

Fans don't appear to be buying it, though it's unclear if the people replying to Cohen's tweets are his fans or Griffin's.

Despite the drama, California-based Icon Concerts has just announced "An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in Toronto."

The event is scheduled for March 24 at Toronto's Sony Centre

"Join Cohen and Cooper for an unscripted, uncensored and unforgettable night of conversation," reads the show's description. 

"The late night talk show host and the journalist, longtime friends, interview each other and take questions from the audience. It's a live, interactive look behind the scenes of pop culture and world events."

Ticket prices already start at around $300, but if the event's organizers could somehow manage to get Griffin on the bill, I'm sure they could get even more money.  

Griffin engaged in a public feud with former colleague Anderson Cooper earlier this year, and gossip-watchers certainly seem hungry for more.

Lead photo by

Andy Cohen

