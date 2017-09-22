Arts
Michael Ott
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto book garden

Toronto just got a book garden by the waterfront

Toronto's waterfront now has a quiet place for readers to sit down with a good book.

The Book Garden serves as a public installation dedicated to literature and those who love it. 

The space features trees, flowers, and a short peaceful pathway, but the main theme is the history of Toronto authors.

Each paving stone of the path will be engraved with the name of a Book Award winner and the name of their honoured work. 

Winners include names like Dionne Brand, Kamal Al-Soylaylee, Margaret Atwood, and last year's winner, Cordelia Strube.

The opening of the Book Garden this coming Sunday is part of the Word on the Street Festival, which takes place the same day. 

