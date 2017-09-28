Arts
Michael Ott
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
little bree library toronto

City of Toronto decides little free libraries are good after all

It turns out the City of Toronto doesn’t hate reading after all.

Earlier today, we wrote that the City ordered the removal of a little free library near Yonge and Eglinton. The owner’s daughter, Jennifer Sherwood Hicks, posted on Facebook that the family was outraged.

In a matter of a few hours, the decision has been reversed, and the library has been allowed to stay.

Edward Keenan, columnist at the Toronto Star, announced on Twitter that the City has decided to rescind the ticket. Shortly after, Mayor Tory also added his thoughts and said the ticket has been "ripped up."

The bylaw that had apparently been violated disallowed structures on a person’s property within 3.5 metres of a sidewalk.

The ticket and ensuing Facebook post caused mass outrage from many who cited hypocrisy and government overstepping. Many homes have debris, vehicles, furniture, and other objects strewn across lawns for years, some pointed out.

So if you love reading (or free stuff), rejoice! The free library is allowed to remain.

