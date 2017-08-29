Pages Bookstore space on Queen finally gets a new tenant

The former Pages Bookstore space at 256 Queen St. West is finally showing new signs of life.

The prime real estate next to Black Market Vintage at Queen and John has been empty for eight years. Once among the city's most popular bookstores, Pages closed back in 2009 after the landlord decided to impose a stiff rent hike.

Some say Queen West was never the same. Tears were shed and there was even talk of a documentary but ultimately history hasn't judged the landlords kindly as they had no luck leasing out the space despite a surge of chain stores to the area.

Now with the controversial property tax rebate for vacant storefronts scheduled to be terminated next year, it's perhaps not a coincidence that the landlords have finally found a tenant.

Solutions, a store that carries all sorts of home organization products like laundry baskets, shelving and storage boxes, will soon be moving in.

The Canadian chain has numerous stores scattered around Ontario but this will be its second Toronto location joining one that's currently near Yonge and Eglinton.