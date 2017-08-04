Ontario Place is hosting a massive light exhibition this winter

After getting a huge makeover, Ontario Place seems busier than ever. And that momentum will continue into the winter.

That's because the former amusement park will play host to a free, four month long light show right by the lake.

Ontario Place is currently seeking submissions for its Winter Light Exhibition that's slated to run from December 4 until March 30 on the West Island. According to a request for proposal, there will be installations at 14 different points throughout the site.

Last year, the Distillery District launched a light festival that drew crowds outside during the coldest months of the year.