Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario place toronto

Ontario Place is hosting a massive light exhibition this winter

Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After getting a huge makeover, Ontario Place seems busier than ever. And that momentum will continue into the winter.

That's because the former amusement park will play host to a free, four month long light show right by the lake.

A post shared by Morgan Smith (@morganersmith) on

Ontario Place is currently seeking submissions for its Winter Light Exhibition that's slated to run from December 4 until March 30 on the West Island. According to a request for proposal, there will be installations at 14 different points throughout the site.

Last year, the Distillery District launched a light festival that drew crowds outside during the coldest months of the year.

Lead photo by

Tony Mo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Ontario Place is hosting a massive light exhibition this winter

The top 10 places to buy affordable art in Toronto

Someone is taking photos of people on couches in Toronto

5 must-see shows at SummerWorks 2017

Win tickets to Take Off, Eh!

TTC station getting a $10 million art makeover

Win tickets to Girl Crush

What to see at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition this year