Missing Richard Simmons is coming to Toronto

Toronto's live Podcast Festival returns to the city this fall at the Hot Docs Cinema, and one major player's appearance already has everyone talking.

Missing Richard Simmons, one of this year's most buzzed about podcasts, and its host Dan Taberski will be in Toronto October 12 for an on-stage chat with the CBC's Lindsay Michael to talk about the story behind the story.

Taberski will also discuss tough editorial choices and the last minute cuts he had to make to the series finale, which aired last March.

The one-time podcast series explores how Simmons went from a very public, over-the-top fitness instructor to a sudden recluse. No other episodes are planned so far.

Other big-name podcasts making appearances at this year's festival, which runs from October 12 to 15, are Canadaland, Grownups Reading Things They Wrote as Kids, The Nod, Ear Hustle (a podcast about life inside the San Quentin State Prison), and the New York Times' Modern Love.

There are also panel discussions and panels about the world of podcasting during the festival. Tickets range from $19-$39 and are on sale now online.