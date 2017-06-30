12 shows to see at the Toronto Fringe Festival for 2017

Toronto's annual Fringe Festival features 1,200 artists and 160 shows for 2017. There's truly something for everyone at this event that runs from July 5 to 16 at venues across the city.

Tickets and passes are on sale now. Single tickets go for $12, while passes offer deals if you're planning to see as much as you can.

Since the Honest Ed's Alley is no more, the Fringe Club moved to Scadding Court. It'll feature 50 free events, including concerts, talks and of course parties.

Without further ado, here are my picks for 12 shows to see at Fringe 2017.

Head to the Monarch Tavern to celebrate Maddie's 25th birthday. This musical was created by Barbara Johnston, Suzy Wilde, and Byron Laviolette and it features karaoke-style songs by a stellar cast of five.

In this staged reading, experience what the seminal film Ghostbusters would have been like if it was written by William Shakespeare.

The director of Trailer Park Boys, This Hour has 22 Minutes, & Coopers' Camera Warren P. Sonoda has written his first play since high school and it follows four game show contestant who really, really want to win a car.

Sketch comedy duo The Templeton Philharmonic will make you laugh as they explore human history throughout time.

This show by Steven Elliott Jackson explores issues of race, sexuality and masculinity after two men, one white and one black, secretly meet for sex in Washington D.C. in September 1964.

Father Daniel Brereton, Rabbi Elyse Goldstein and Reverend Shawn Newton are literally a priest, rabbi and minister who walk into a theatre.

Bernadette and Oliver meet and fall in love just before their government is about to pass a new low mandating everyone can speak in only 140 words per day. This one's for all those glued to Twitter.

Comedy company Sex T-Rex presents this musical about a young puppet named Joan trying to make her way in the big city.

This dance show from Emily Law and Ashley Perez asks, "what is the future of the feminine"

More than 50 artists come together, including the first-ever Fringe teen ensemble, to explore what it means to be Canadian through music, sketches, dance and scenes.

This emotionally charged character drama turns the theatre into a classroom and probes the complexities of trauma, higher education, and the tender process of healing.

Rhiannon Archer returns to Fringe with another solo show filled with music to explore those songs that become soundtracks to our lives.