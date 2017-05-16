Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto's most famous photography gallery is moving

Another Toronto art gallery is on the move. This time, one of the city's most popular photography spaces is getting ready to call a new neighbourhood home.

After spending 14 years at 1026 Queen St. W., the Stephen Bulger Gallery will soon be located a few blocks north in a bigger space at 1356-1358 Dundas St. W. 

The gallery has outgrown its current digs, and its new home will be able to host larger exhibitions and include more room to house its growing inventory.

Movie lovers, however, might be disappointed to learn that the Camera Bar will shut down for good. For its final screening - happening next Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. - it'll show Soylent Green.

The West Queen West gallery will close on June 17 and the new Stephen Bulger Gallery will open on September 9. 

