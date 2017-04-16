Toronto photographer captures the city from a bird's eye view

Photographer Max Whitehead picked up his first camera in September after getting inspired by his photographer roommates. Since then, he's started going out to shoot approximately three times a week to capture bird's eye shots of the city.

Whitehead, who's in his second year studying nutrition at Ryerson University, says photography's helped him learn more about Toronto.

"I really hadn’t experienced the city before I bought a camera," says Whitehead. He's originally from Windsor, Ontario. "It’s fuel to explore. There are so many places that I would not have gone to if wasn’t for a camera."

Some of those spots include rooftops, but Whitehead also uses a drone to get his overhead shots.

He originally got a drone to do video work, but soon started using it solely for photography.

Whitehead says he uses Adobe Photoshop Lightroom to process his work in a way that makes it stand out from other Toronto-based Instagram feeds.

He has, however, connected with other local photographers via this social media platform and often goes out to shoot with the folks behind accounts such as @pb.11, @vsnapshot, @samverbisky and @benpayne.

He's had some professional opportunities surface, but he's also happy pursuing photography as a hobby. "I have my academic life," he says, "and this is what I do in my free time."