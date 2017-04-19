Toronto Starbucks barista does incredible caricatures on cups
When you grab a beverage at Starbucks, you can usually expect to find your name spelled wrong on the side of your cup. Many find this frustrating, but if you're searching for a more uplifting cup of Joe, you might want to check out a certain Toronto location of the coffee chain.
That's because barista and artist Jason Tocewicz creates caricatures of his customers as he takes their orders. And he does all his work on Starbucks' cups.
As CBC reports, Tocewicz completes these drawings in just a few seconds, but on his breaks, he'll do more detailed pieces.
These include sketches of popular comic book and cartoon characters including Mickey Mouse, Groot and the minions.
According to the hashtag (#sbux4803) Tocewicz includes in his detailed doodles, it looks like he's based at a location in Scarborough at 1900 Eglinton Ave. East.
Who knows what you'll find on your cup if you visit.
