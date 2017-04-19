Toronto Starbucks barista does incredible caricatures on cups

When you grab a beverage at Starbucks, you can usually expect to find your name spelled wrong on the side of your cup. Many find this frustrating, but if you're searching for a more uplifting cup of Joe, you might want to check out a certain Toronto location of the coffee chain.

A post shared by Starbucks Warden & Eglinton (@starbuckswardeneglinton) on Mar 10, 2016 at 9:33pm PST

That's because barista and artist Jason Tocewicz creates caricatures of his customers as he takes their orders. And he does all his work on Starbucks' cups.

A post shared by Rose Sauquillo - Toronto (@gummyting) on Mar 14, 2015 at 4:25pm PDT

As CBC reports, Tocewicz completes these drawings in just a few seconds, but on his breaks, he'll do more detailed pieces.

Hope it doesn't make me look too basic to post a starbucks pic, but look how cute the barista made me! 😉 #sbux4803 A post shared by Kelly Fleck (@jellyfleck) on Jun 21, 2016 at 3:23pm PDT

These include sketches of popular comic book and cartoon characters including Mickey Mouse, Groot and the minions.

A post shared by Mustachio (@jasontocewicz) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

According to the hashtag (#sbux4803) Tocewicz includes in his detailed doodles, it looks like he's based at a location in Scarborough at 1900 Eglinton Ave. East.

A post shared by Mustachio (@jasontocewicz) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Who knows what you'll find on your cup if you visit.