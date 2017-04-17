Bryan Adams is getting a ROM exhibition

Toronto will play host to plenty of sesquicentennial-related events, because if you haven't realized it yet, Canada's celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Today, the Royal Ontario Museum announced it'd be marking this occasion with a photography exhibition by none other than Bryan Adams - yes, that Bryan Adams.

"Paying homage to Canada’s 150th anniversary, the installation features portraits of noteworthy Canadians, all captured by the world-renowned rock musician who has been lauded for his multi-faceted talent as a photographer," reads news release from the ROM.

The exhibition, however, will be on for one night only during the ROM Ball on May 6. Individual tickets are $150. Rufus Wainwright will perform and there will also be work from artists Barry Ace, Edward Burtynsky and Charles Pachter on site.

Adams' exhibition, titled Canadians, will include portraits of Margaret Atwood, Joni Mitchell, The Weeknd, Wayne Gretzky and Michael J. Fox.