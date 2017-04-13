Huge creative hub coming to Toronto's waterfront

Toronto's waterfront is going to get a lot more artsy next year thanks to a new project shaping up inside an incoming condo development.

Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts will not only include two condo towers and so-called office condos, but also Artscape Launchpad, a 30,000 square foot incubator and co-working space for creative entrepreneurs.

According to Artscape, this facility will help art and design professionals build and grow sustainable businesses thanks to a suite of on-site resources, workshops and programs.

In its other locations, Artscape provide affordable live-work space for artists as well as venues and performance spaces. Launchpad is slated to take off and open in spring 2018.