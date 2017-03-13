Toronto goes wild for giant blue whale
The ROM's newest exhibition made quite the splash when it opened this weekend. But that's probably because it features an enormous 80-foot blue whale skeleton.
Out of the Depths:The Blue Whale Story looks at how the ROM recovered and researched the two blue whales that tragically washed ashore in Newfoundland in 2014.
Along with the whale skeleton, there's a whale heart displayed next to a smart car (for scale, of course). The entire exhibition is supposed to inspire awe while also raising awareness for the plight of the few hundred blue whales that remain in the ocean.
Here's what the exhibition looks like.
