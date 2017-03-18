Arts
sunrise toronto

Photographer captures the magic of Toronto in the morning

Many of us never get to appreciate sunrise in Toronto. That's because we're annoyed to be out of bed at the crack of dawn. But if you feel like you're missing out, simply visit Taku Kumabe's feed on Instagram.

Kumabe, who goes by @smaku, started capturing sunrises after he and a photographer friend went out to shoot early one morning. Before that, he mainly shot landscapes during the period that most of us are awake.

"I realized oh you know, this [shooting at sunrise] could be a great opportunity for something different," he says. "And so after that I started going more and more. And each sunrise is different, so it kind of gets addictive."

Since he lives in the west end, Kumabe often shoots at Humber Bay and Colonel Sam Smith Park - this means he has a great view of the sun rising over the city.

When he's not chasing the sun, Kumabe photographs nature, and he and his wife do lots of hiking in and around the city. He also likes to introduce his whopping 127,000 followers to green spaces within Toronto.

"I’ve introduced other people to new places, so I find that a good motivation for me to go out and explore more so I can show my followers that there is greenery as long as you look in the right places and you know where to go," he says.

Kumabe, who works full time as a designer, is a completely self-taught photographer. He picked up his first camera in the late 1990s, the day before a family vacation to Italy. While snapping photos of the trip, he got hooked.

Now, he does freelance event and festival photography and also sells his prints online.

He built his following by being featured on Instagram's suggested users list (twice) and also credits Toronto's close-knit Instagram community with helping to build up his profile.

Instagram has allowed him to share his work, but it's also enabled him to connect with local photographers. And, he says, "It’s a form of inspiration for me as well."

Lead photo by

Taku Kumabe

