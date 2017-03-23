Hamilton the musical is coming to Toronto

We don't have to wait for it any longer because Hamilton: An American musical is finally coming to Toronto.

That's right, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will be part of Mirvish's 2019-2020 subscription package.

JUST GOT THE EMAIL FROM @Mirvish THAT HAMILTON IS COMING TO TORONTO 2019-2020 FREAKING OUT #hamilton #mirvish — Bianca Estrela (@biancaxestrela) March 23, 2017

Okay, so we will have to wait a bit, but you can be satisfied knowing that it'll eventually play in a theatre near you.

The touring production of Hamilton, which will soon make its way around the United States, will stop in Toronto for a limited engagement.

You should probably start getting ready for tickets to go on sale; you don't want to throw away your shot to see this show.