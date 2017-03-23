Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hamilton toronto

Hamilton the musical is coming to Toronto

Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We don't have to wait for it any longer because Hamilton: An American musical is finally coming to Toronto.

That's right, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will be part of Mirvish's 2019-2020 subscription package.

Okay, so we will have to wait a bit, but you can be satisfied knowing that it'll eventually play in a theatre near you.

The touring production of Hamilton, which will soon make its way around the United States, will stop in Toronto for a limited engagement.

You should probably start getting ready for tickets to go on sale; you don't want to throw away your shot to see this show. 

Lead photo by

Hamilton

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Hamilton the musical is coming to Toronto

Red dresses mysteriously appear in Toronto

Photographer captures the magic of Toronto in the morning

Thousands line up for cheap books in Toronto

There's a giant book sale in Toronto this week

Toronto goes wild for giant blue whale

Photographer captures the faces and places of Toronto on Instagram

The world's biggest rubber duck is coming to Toronto