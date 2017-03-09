These comic books are a love letter to Toronto

Plenty of comic and graphic novels take place in Toronto, but none are quite like the Toronto Comics Anthology, or TO Comix.

That's because its annual anthologies feature stories all about the city by up-and-coming artists as well as indie veterans.

TO Comix launched its fourth anthology, called Yonge at Heart, on Kickstarter and hopes to crowd fund $14,000 by March 31 to bring its 210-page, full colour comic to market.

Yonge at Heart features distinctly Toronto pieces, such as the "Honest Minotaur," about a monster lurking beneath Honest Ed's, by Steven Andrews and Ally Rom Colthoff; "Dundas & Dragons" by Aaron Feldman and Jamie Reihl; and "Cabbagetown Creeps" by Sam Ruano and Jason Song Quinn.

The book should be ready by the time the Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) rolls around. In the meantime, you can check out the other three anthologies online.