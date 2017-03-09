These comic books are a love letter to Toronto
Plenty of comic and graphic novels take place in Toronto, but none are quite like the Toronto Comics Anthology, or TO Comix.
That's because its annual anthologies feature stories all about the city by up-and-coming artists as well as indie veterans.
TO Comix launched its fourth anthology, called Yonge at Heart, on Kickstarter and hopes to crowd fund $14,000 by March 31 to bring its 210-page, full colour comic to market.
The Toronto Comics: Yonge at Heart kickstarter has launched! We've brought you three great volumes before, and with your help we'll bring you our best book yet: 210 pages of all-new colour comics with a foreword by the talented @jefflemire. Preorder today at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/742428467/toronto-comics-yonge-at-heart Thanks so much to our artists and writers for the countless hours invested in this book. Thanks especially to our readers for their encouragement and boundless support! Y'all rock. #makingcomics #comics #torontocomics #toronto #milestones
Yonge at Heart features distinctly Toronto pieces, such as the "Honest Minotaur," about a monster lurking beneath Honest Ed's, by Steven Andrews and Ally Rom Colthoff; "Dundas & Dragons" by Aaron Feldman and Jamie Reihl; and "Cabbagetown Creeps" by Sam Ruano and Jason Song Quinn.
The book should be ready by the time the Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) rolls around. In the meantime, you can check out the other three anthologies online.
David Namisato via Toronto Comics Anthology
Join the conversation Load comments