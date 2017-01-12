Toronto's dazzling new light festival starts this month

Toronto's been awfully dark and dreary for the past little while, and as winter drags on, it looks like it's doom and gloom for the next few months. But a brand new festival will try to cheer us up in dazzling fashion.

The Toronto Light Festival starts at the end of January, and it's hoping to set winter aglow. It's organized by the folks behind the annual Toronto Christmas Market, so the whole event is sure to be aesthetically pleasing and super Instagrammable.

And, just like the Christmas Market, it's set to take over and illuminate the Distillery District. That means pedestrian-only neighbourhood will soon be filled with light installations by both local and international artists as well as crowds of people who just want to get lit.

While the Christmas Market charged a $6 entry fee on weekends, this event will be completely free to attend. It runs from January 27 until March 12, and you can visit between sundown and 11 p.m.