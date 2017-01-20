Arts
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
come up to my room toronto

Toronto hotel transformed into surrealist wonderland

Arts
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ever year during the Toronto Design Offsite Festival, the Gladstone opens its doors to artists and designers, letting them transform its hotel rooms and hallways with immersive installations.

This year's Come Up To My Room was curated by Jana Macalik and Christophe Jivraj as well as director of exhibitions Lukus Toane. 

The show runs until Sunday and it's $10 to get in. So stop by and wander through.

Check out the Gladstone's transformation in this photo gallery.
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto hotel transformed into surrealist wonderland

Meet the photographer behind this stunning Toronto Instagram feed

Trampoline Hall is Toronto's best lecture series now in podcast form

Toronto art world upset after gallery owner tasered by cops

Toronto's dazzling new light festival starts this month

Toronto is getting a Japanese hot spring by the lake this winter

This Toronto Instagram star has captured Drake's attention

Someone built a Minecraft version of Toronto