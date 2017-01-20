Toronto hotel transformed into surrealist wonderland

Ever year during the Toronto Design Offsite Festival, the Gladstone opens its doors to artists and designers, letting them transform its hotel rooms and hallways with immersive installations.

This year's Come Up To My Room was curated by Jana Macalik and Christophe Jivraj as well as director of exhibitions Lukus Toane.

The show runs until Sunday and it's $10 to get in. So stop by and wander through.