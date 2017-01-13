Toronto art world upset after gallery owner tasered by cops

The Toronto art world is taking to social media in support of Blank Canvas Gallery. The Omit Limitations collective opened it last spring as a "safe, unique and inclusive space for creatives to help bridge the gap between emerging artists and professionals in Toronto."

However, as Canadian Art writes, on New Year's Eve, Blank Canvas co-owner John Samuels was tasered by police. And a few days later, as documented on Instagram, Blank Canvas's locks were changed. The gallery remains closed.

It's still unclear what led to the incident with the Toronto Police on December 31, but according to Canadian Art, it had to do with a check for a Special Occasion Permit. Samuels will reportedly appear in court on February 8.

Blank Canvas has since started an Indiegogo campaign in order to support the gallery's legal fees and its search for a new home, among other endeavours.

If you can, support Blank Canvas Gallery's fundraising campaign to pay for relocation and legal fees: https://t.co/QZKmvj6kc6 — Xpace (@xpacecc) January 10, 2017

Other Toronto galleries have been raising awareness of the campaign by sharing it social media.