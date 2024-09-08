Cootes Paradise might be Ontario's most underrated wildlife sanctuary

Cootes Paradise Sanctuary in Hamilton, Ontario is perfect for someone who loves a good nature walk.

During my recent visit, I entered through Princess Point, one of several access points, each offering its own unique charm and perspective on the sanctuary's beauty.

Cootes Paradise is part of the Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG), which has been a staple in the area since 1927. It's RBG's largest and most diverse sanctuary, stretching over 600 hectares.

This place is a real gem with its 320-hectare river-mouth marsh, 16 creeks, and 25 kilometres of shoreline.

The surrounding forest is dotted with towering oak trees, and the marsh is a key part of a major Great Lakes restoration project.

Starting my hike at Princess Point was like stepping into a peaceful retreat. The trails here are well-marked and take you through a mix of wetlands and woodlands.

I was immediately struck by how tranquil the area was, despite being so close to the city.

The views of the marsh are stunning, and the variety of habitats along the trails is truly impressive.

One of the best parts of Cootes Paradise is the wildlife. I had a fantastic time spotting all sorts of creatures. Herons were gracefully gliding over the water, and red-winged blackbirds were singing from the reeds. For anyone into birdwatching, this place is a goldmine.

I also saw a couple turtles sunning themselves on logs and even stepped in some undeniable evidence of deer along the trails. It's clear that the sanctuary is doing a great job of providing a safe haven for all kinds of wildlife.

There are also some really cool educational elements scattered throughout the sanctuary. Informative signs along the trails offer interesting facts about the area's history, ecology, and the ongoing conservation efforts.

It's amazing to see how much care and thought have gone into preserving this natural space and educating visitors about its importance.

While Princess Point was a great start, I'm excited to come back and explore some other access points and learn even more about what makes Cootes Paradise special.

A few tips if you're planning a visit: be ready for some muddy trails, especially after rain, so sturdy shoes are a must. Also, bring along some water and snacks if you're planning on a longer hike. Despite some minor challenges, the chance to connect with nature makes it all worthwhile.

Overall, my visit to Cootes Paradise was just what I needed as we say 'goodbye' to summer and look ahead into new seasons - a refreshing escape into nature with plenty of stunning views and wildlife encounters.