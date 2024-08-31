There's a provincial park that's Ontario's version of the Grand Canyon

If you're an outdoor enthusiast looking for a must-visit destination in Ontario, Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park should be at the top of your list.

Often compared to the Grand Canyon—albeit on a much smaller scale—Ouimet Canyon is an unforgettable experience with its panoramic views, unique ecosystem, and breathtaking natural beauty.

Located just an hour northeast of Thunder Bay, Ouimet Canyon is one of Northern Ontario's many hidden gems. The canyon is a 150-meter-wide gorge with sheer cliffs that plunge 100 meters straight down to the canyon floor.

This dramatic landscape is best experienced from the two lookout platforms connected by a trail and boardwalk, offering exceptional, unobstructed views of the canyon.

The canyon's cool, shaded depths create a microclimate that allows Arctic-alpine plants, usually found 1,000 kilometres north, to thrive at the bottom, one of many reasons Ouimet Canyon is so special.

The park is perfect for a day trip (just not from Toronto), with a relatively easy loop trail that takes about 30 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails. The hike is accessible to most fitness levels, and the reward is absolutely worth it.

For those who love road trips, the drive to Ouimet Canyon from Toronto is a solid 14-hour trek. But, if long drives aren't your thing, you can always fly into Thunder Bay and rent a car to make the relatively short hour-long drive to the park.

If you're planning to make the journey, you should know that while Ouimet Canyon is a day-use-only park, there are plenty of nearby options for extended stays. Just down the road, you can camp at Latibule Resort and Campground, offering a great base for exploring the area.

And while you're in the neighbourhood, don't miss Eagle Canyon Adventures, home to Canada's longest suspension bridge—a thrilling experience that's the number one tourist attraction along the Lake Superior Circle Tour.

Seeing as you'll be nearby, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, another place that should be on every outdoor lover's bucket list, is located just 30 minutes from Ouimet Canyon.

This 244 square kilometre park is a hiker's paradise, boasting over 100 kilometres of walking paths and some of the most iconic views you'll find in any Ontario Provincial Park.

So, if you're into chasing panoramic vistas, Ouimet Canyon is a slice of natural beauty that every outdoor lover should have on their Ontario bucket list.