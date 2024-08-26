Flair Airlines just launched $1 international base fares on flights to Toronto

Canada's ultra-low-cost carrier, Flair Airlines, has just announced $1 base fares, so you might want to start planning your next trip.

The initiative aims to make travelling more affordable for Canadians, as many struggle with the high cost of living. Several recent studies and surveys have shown that Canadians are dramatically cutting costs to afford travel or ditching travel plans entirely to pay bills.

Flair says the effort is part of its "ongoing commitment to affordable travel."

Starting August 26, travellers can explore certain northbound routes from Mexico, the U.S.A., Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic to Canada — including Toronto Pearson International Airport — for only a loonie as the base fare. The carrier says more $1 routes will open throughout the year.

Once again, the offer is for those returning to Canada, whether Canadians returning from vacation or guests flying in from the spots mentioned.

"We are committed to breaking down barriers to travel, making it possible for more people to explore more places more often," said Flair Airlines CEO Maciej Wilk on Monday.

"This $1 base fare launch is not a limited-time gimmick but a sustained commitment to offering unparalleled affordability across our entire network. And yet, our base fare is only a part of the total fare. We hope that airports, particularly in Canada, will follow suit and lower their fees so that more people can be empowered to travel."

Eric Tanner, VP of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Flair Airlines, said the $1 deal aims to "democratize air travel."

"Whether you're headed to the Rockies, the Atlantic, or anywhere else in our network, Flair will keep delivering affordable ways to see the world," he shared.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, watch Flair's $1 base fare page. Routes will change frequently depending on seasonality and demand.