Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto prague flights

Air Canada to offer direct flights from Toronto to fairytale European capital

Toronto travellers will soon have faster, better options to get to one of Europe's most picturesque cities, as Air Canada is resuming a direct YYZ-Prague route that hasn't been offered in six years.

Starting next summer, our largest national carrier will operate a three-times weekly flight between the hubs, running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Prague Airport shared the good news on Monday, announcing a start date of June 6. Flights will run through to the end of September.

A quick Google search shows that there are currently no direct links offered between T.O. and the Czech capital, making this a very significant addition for Europe-bound travellers, and during peak season, too.

Prague is known for its stunning vistas, rich history, and sites such as the astronomical clock, Charles Bridge — popular for Instagram photo ops — and Prague Castle, the largest ancient castle in the world (which you can also climb up via a 287-step spiral staircase).

It is also the home of Czech beer, Kafka, a 400-year-old mummified arm dangling from a church wall, and a unique mosaic of architecture from the Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and other periods.

Often referred to as the "heart of Europe," it is regularly ranked as one of the top 20 most-visited metropolises in the world.

Lead photo by

zepspider/Shutterstock
