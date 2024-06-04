Toronto is getting a new direct flight to one of the hottest U.S. cities

Toronto travellers will soon be able to fly a new direct route to one of the hottest U.S. cities, starting this fall.

In October, Canadian carrier Porter Airlines will be launching its first-ever non-stop service between Toronto and Phoenix, Arizona, a city known for its year-round sun, urban desert landscapes, sweltering climate, and world-class resorts.

Once in service, Porter will become the eighth international carrier to serve Phoenix and the fourth Canadian airline, giving travellers from Arizona increased connectivity to destinations like Montreal, Ottawa, and Halifax.

Round-trip daily service will begin on Oct. 3 from Toronto Pearson Airport, with Arizona-bound flights departing at 10:30 a.m. local time and arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 12:01 p.m.

We’ve got exciting news! Toronto (YYZ) - Phoenix (PHX) is our newest route, starting October 3rd. 👏 pic.twitter.com/03ExvUW2C1 — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) May 28, 2024

Return flights will depart Phoenix at 1:05 p.m. and arrive in Toronto at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Passengers can enjoy Porter's elevated economy service with no middle seats, complimentary wine and beer served in glassware, free premium snacks, and free WiFi.

Priority check-in, ticketing flexibility, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and meals are also provided with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or may be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Tickets for the new route are available for purchase online.