Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto to phoenix flight

Toronto is getting a new direct flight to one of the hottest U.S. cities

Toronto travellers will soon be able to fly a new direct route to one of the hottest U.S. cities, starting this fall. 

In October, Canadian carrier Porter Airlines will be launching its first-ever non-stop service between Toronto and Phoenix, Arizona, a city known for its year-round sun, urban desert landscapes, sweltering climate, and world-class resorts. 

Once in service, Porter will become the eighth international carrier to serve Phoenix and the fourth Canadian airline, giving travellers from Arizona increased connectivity to destinations like Montreal, Ottawa, and Halifax. 

Round-trip daily service will begin on Oct. 3 from Toronto Pearson Airport, with Arizona-bound flights departing at 10:30 a.m. local time and arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 12:01 p.m. 

Return flights will depart Phoenix at 1:05 p.m. and arrive in Toronto at approximately 8:20 p.m. 

Passengers can enjoy Porter's elevated economy service with no middle seats, complimentary wine and beer served in glassware, free premium snacks, and free WiFi. 

Priority check-in, ticketing flexibility, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and meals are also provided with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or may be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Tickets for the new route are available for purchase online

Lead photo by

Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock
