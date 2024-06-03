11 km long sandy beach in Ontario officially opens this weekend

One of Ontario's most popular beaches is officially reopening for the season this weekend.

After a long, cold winter, the warm temperatures and sunny days are back, and that means that Sauble Beach, which is, according to its own website, Ontario's top vacation destination, is reopening for the season.

The 11 km stretch of sandy beach draws visitors from Ontario and beyond all summer long, not only to take a dip in Lake Huron, but to take in the sounds of the town's free concerts every Wednesday night of the summer and for their annual Sandfest.

To celebrate the unofficial start to summer in the small town about three-and-a-half hours outside of Toronto, the Sauble Beach Chamber of Commerce is throwing a huge "Summer Kick Off Party" this Saturday, June 8.

The free public activities to celebrate the reopening of the beach will include live music, sand sclupting (a la Sandfest), scavenger hunts and friendship bracelets.

There'll also be ticketed comedy and racing events taking place over the weekend to keep the party going, and some businesses in the area will be keeping extended hours.

For a full list of participating businesses and more details of the event, or to start planning your trip to Sauble Beach, visit the town's website.