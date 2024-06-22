This quaint Ontario town is known for its beautiful sunsets and lakeside resorts

Known as the "heart of the Kawarthas," Buckhorn, Ont. is a small community along the Trent-Severn Waterway full of unique landscapes, cute lakeside resorts, and pick-your-own strawberry farms.

The town is located roughly a two to two-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto and is just a short walk away from Lock 31 on Trent-Severn Waterway.

If you're planning on visiting, there's no shortage of endearing resorts to stay at during your getaway, including the Sunrise Resort and the Westward Inn on the Lake.

If you're travelling by canoe or kayak, one of the top attractions near Buckhorn is Wolf Island Provincial Park, an island between Lower Buckhorn and Lovesick Lakes with no road access.

The island is full of vegetation, including swamp forests and thickets, mixed and deciduous forests, and open rockland forests of scattered trees and shrubs. The northern mainland part of the park does not have any public access points with exception by boat.

If you prefer to do your exploring indoors, you can always browse Indigenous artwork and crafts at the Whetung Ojibwa Centre, located just a quick drive away from Buckhorn. Here, you can view a spectacular collection full of crafts, fine art, jewelry, and sculptures from Curve Lake First Nation.

You can also visit Petroglyphs Provincial Park, which is approximately a 30-minute drive from Buckhorn and contains the largest known concentration of Indigenous rock carvings in Canada, depicting turtles, snakes, birds, and humans.

The quiet town also attracts many tourists thanks to its two farms, namely McLean and Buckhorn Berry Farms. McLean is a 99-acre farm filled with apple trees, strawberry fields, and blueberry bushes.

Buckhorn Berry Farm, the family's second location, is now home to most of their strawberry and raspberry plantings and holds its annual Pumpkinfest each fall.

Throughout the year, guests have the opportunity to pick their own strawberries, raspberries, peas, beans, black currants, and, of course, pumpkins.

Buckhorn is located roughly a 30-minute drive north of Peterborough.