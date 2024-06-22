This hidden gem beach in Ontario has a picturesque shoreline and blue waters

Travel
With its picturesque shoreline and blue waters, Long Beach in Ontario is one of Niagara's hidden gems and one of the best places in the province to soak in the sunset. 

Located on Lake Erie, Long Beach Conservation Area is home to a camping site, quaint lakeside resorts, and independent restaurants, including DJ's Roadhouse.

Just a few steps away from the beach, you can set up camp with your friends and family using one of 225 serviced and unserviced campsites, which are open from Victoria Day week all the way through Thanksgiving weekend. 

Overnight camping can be booked via a reservation portal online, and prices start at $57.30 per night (plus additional fees). 

Aside from camping, the beach is host to all your classic outdoor summer activities, including swimming, sunbathing, fishing, sailboarding, bird watching, and jet-skiing. 

If relaxation is your top priority, you can casually stroll the shoreline, open up a lawn chair in the shade, or lay a towel down and soak in the rays (with plenty of sunscreen, of course). 

Long Beach is located at 12265 Lakeshore Rd. in Wainfleet, Ont, which is approximately a 15-minute drive east of Port Colborne or an hour-and-a-half to two-hour drive from Toronto. 

Lead photo by

Long Beach Resort 
