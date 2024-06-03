Air Canada launching only non-stop flight service from Toronto to this Indian city

On Monday, Air Canada announced the expansion of its international network to India, adding 40 per cent more seat capacity beginning in October for the winter season.

As part of the expansion, the airline will launch the only non-stop flight service from Toronto to India's financial capital Mumbai, improved service from western Canada to Delhi, and daily flights from Montreal to Delhi.

"India is an important market for Air Canada, reflecting longstanding and growing family and trade ties between our two countries," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

"We are thrilled to expand our network to Mumbai and Delhi by building additional scale at our hubs in time for Diwali festivities this fall."

Air Canada will operate 25 weekly flights representing 7,400 seats each week this winter from Canada to India, including up to 11 weekly flights from Toronto Delhi and Mumbai.

Ab India Door Nahin! New non-stop Toronto-Mumbai, new Calgary-London Heathrow-Delhi flights, Vancouver-London flights connects to London-Delhi, plus more Montreal-Delhi flights, all in time for #Diwali. ✈️



Flights will be operated with the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft featuring a choice of Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy, and Economy class service.

Starting Oct. 27, non-stop flights will depart Pearson Airport at 8 p.m. and head to Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays until March 28.

Return trips from Mumbai to Toronto will launch the following day on Oct. 29, and depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport just before midnight on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays until March 29.

Air Canada already offers non-stop flights to New Delhi, meaning with the expansion, the airline will operate over 20 weekly flights to India. Seats on all flights are available for purchase online and via the Air Canada app.