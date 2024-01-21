Boutique hotel in Ontario expanding with 12 new rooms by award-winning architects

The Drake Devonshire Inn, one of Prince Edward County's best hotels, is about to get even better.

Sitting peacefully on a beach in Wellington, the inn is a go-to spot for a beautiful getaway outside of the city, and they've just announced a huge expansion.

The inn's parent hotel, the Drake Hotel in Toronto, will celebrate their twentieth birthday this year, but celebrations aren't limited to the Toronto hotel -- the Drake Devonshire is set to break ground on a 12-room expansion next year.

Currently operating 13 guest rooms, the expansion will see the inn nearly doubling in guest capacity, and will also include a special events pavilion on the waterfront, with building set to kick off in 2025.

The new lakeside wing of the hotel will be designed by Toronto Architecture firm Superkül, who have been responsible for modern residential builds in and around Toronto, as well as a few corporate spaces.

This summer, the inn will celebrate The Drake's 20th birthday with new beach cabanas, a lakeside sauna and a boules court.

The Drake Devonshire Inn is open year-round, so you can opt to experience The County as a winter wonderland or a beach getaway and everything in between.