Popular Ontario holiday train's future in doubt amid dramatic conflict with town

The future of a popular holiday train in Ontario is on the rocks after the township it's located in denied a request to extend its lease, with officials citing non-compliance with several safety regulations and orders.

The York-Durham Heritage Railway (YDHR) offers a variety of seasonal and holiday-themed train rides based out of Uxbridge through the Oak Ridges Moraine, including Christmas High Tea and Nightcap with St. Nick.

In an important update shared via social media on Thursday, the Board of Directors at YDHR announced that the railway's tenure in Uxbridge is ending on May 31, 2024.

"This is almost the end of an era for all those who have been involved with the railway over the years, we 'grew up' and came of age in this wonderful community. Even though we are very excited about our future and look forward to it, we are very sad to depart from Uxbridge," the announcement reads.

"This is not a decision we made lightly, however the last few months the Township of Uxbridge Council have shown us they believe with a whole heart we have overstayed our welcome and made it very clear their insurmountable pressure will continue until we leave."

On Thursday, the Township of Uxbridge also issued a statement regarding the YDHR's "outstanding" safety issues, writing that they were continuing to work with the railway to comply with all safety regulations.

"Safety remains the Township’s utmost priority. The 20' x 60' tent that remains on site is not designed for snow loads and does not have a valid building permit. After continued non-compliance, the Township has now issued an order prohibiting occupancy of the tent," the statement reads.

"Last week, the Electrical Safety Authority identified new safety problems that required immediate attention by YDHR, and a list of items requiring resolution. To the Township's knowledge, there are electrical safety issues outstanding."

The statement goes on to say that officials have been in discussions with the YDHR since 2018 for the removal of dilapidated railcars. Through a Designated Substance Study (DSS) undertaken by YDHR, the Township says two of the four railcars were deemed contaminated with lead and asbestos.

"As of today, YDHR remains non-compliant. The Township will evaluate compliance against the requirements after December 31st, and determine and communicate next steps in the New Year," the statement concludes.

The Board of Directors at YDHR claimed that despite giving it their all, it was "clearly written" that they were not welcome in the Township.

"We certainly look forward to hosting you at our new home in 2024, just as many thousands of people have come to Uxbridge during the past 20+ years, we know many of you will come and visit," the YDHR's statement reads.

"Please stay tuned, check our website often for two reasons, enjoy the festivities with us until May 31, 2024 and find out when and where you will celebrate with us next."

The popular holiday train destination is, unfortunately, no stranger to backlash. Last year, the railway was the target of dozens of one-star reviews from customers who alleged that multiple advertised events were cancelled at the last minute without refunds issued in a timely manner.

In a previous interview, president and CEO of YDHR, John Perks, told blogTO that the railway has admittedly faced several challenges over the past few years, including lockdowns, a tornado, and unprecedented mechanical issues that forced the cancellation of some themed events.

Under the railway's announcement, the Mayor of Uxbridge Township, Dave Barton, wrote that officials have been "extremely supportive" of the railway.

"The township supported YDHR with many road closures, financial tourism support and permitted the events to spill out onto township property all the time," Barton wrote in a Facebook comment.

"The Township only required that YDHR operate safely by applying for the required building and electrical permits and that they comply with fire codes, they asked that the YDHR give them the necessary notice for road closure, that the dilapidated rail cars that were not used for more than a decade be removed," the response continued.

"This narrative from the CEO of YDHR is laughable."

The comment resulted in a back-and-forth between Perks and Barton, who continued to debate about the railway's rent, debt, and ongoing inspections.

"You say you want the back four coaches removed — and we are showing you we are doing that — and yet you still will not negotiate a new lease," Perks wrote.

"YDHR does owe money to local vendors and had a substantial amount of debt, and has had a tough time, but we have been fighting against all odds to survive — even without your support," he continued.

"The Township statement from today states again that we can meet when you gain compliance. The YDHR statement says you are leaving town because I am too difficult to deal with. I guess there is nothing left to say except good luck in the future," Barton wrote in response.

blogTO reached out to the YDHR and the Township of Uxbridge but did not receive a comment back in time for this article's publication.