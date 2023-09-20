Someone train-hopped from Toronto all the way to the East Coast and got it all on video

If you're looking for a cheap way to see Canada — actually, a completely free way — and don't mind engaging in some very unsafe and illegal behaviour, then you may be able to pick up some tips from a new video posted by a duo who managed to train-hop from Toronto all the way to New Brunswick.

The travellers, both of whom have YouTube channels showing their daring railroad escapades, shared clips of their adventure on the CN Rail heading eastbound.

The poster began the trek in late May, sneaking into a Mississauga train yard — which again, is not advisable as it is against the law and could result in a hefty fine, serious injury, or worse — picking up his friend in Montreal before heading to the Maritimes to see some iconic sites and meet up with another pal in St. John.

Boarding under the guise of darkness, the backpacker gets off to a bit of a rocky start, struggling to get on the locomotive and making it just in time.

They pass through the lights of Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, and Kingston before daybreak, filming open-air footage along the way.

It certainly isn't a comfortable or secure seat, but the seasoned hopper (or some would say, criminal) makes it to Quebec without incident and hops off when the train stops in Montreal, where he says it's a "beautiful morning."

He identifies a few of the different vehicles passing through the area before heading off to see the city and meet up with his travel buddy. The pair wander around before heading back to the tracks to eye which train they will slink on next. They board again at night during a crew change and pickup.

Passing through Montreal's downtown, they push further east through rural Quebec, hopping off to see some more scenery, such as in Chaudiere Falls Park, where they walk across a suspension bridge and see the eponymous natural wonder.

They catch another train right after an inspection intended to prevent nomads like them, and ride it through the middle of nowhere at 95 km/h, finally ending up in their destination province by the next morning. There, they covertly (and rather recklessly) disembark while the train is still moving, thankfully at a much slower speed.

While the video provides some insight into what a trip of this nature would be like and shows some tips on how to do it, most viewers will likely want to leave the activity to the vagabonds who are already well-practiced and happy to face the many risks involved.