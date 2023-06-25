Tubing at Elora Gorge has officially opened for the season, so grab your sunscreen and swimsuits and plan your day trip to one of Ontario's favourite tubing destinations.

Located roughly 1.5 hours from Toronto, you'll find the gorge within the Elora Gorge Conservation Area in the charming small town of Elora.

Each summer, the Grand River Conservation Authority opens up tubing from mid-June until Labour Day, where thrill-seekers can admire the area's natural beauty while either calmly floating down the lazy river, or getting a dose of adrenaline by heading down the rapids.

There are a few safety guidelines you'll have to follow while at the gorge, including signing a waiver, wearing a helmet and life jacket, and limiting passengers to one per tube. You can rent your equipment (tubes, life jackets, and helmets) from the conservation area if you don't have your own.

Comfortable walking shoes are also recommended, as you'll have to trek for nearly 20 minutes to get to the start of the lazy river.

Be mindful that the park may close tubing for the day if river levels get too high after a rainfall, so be sure to check before making the trip.

Tubing tickets must be purchased in advance and can be reserved online up to three days ahead of your visit. Prices start at $17.70, while a complete equipment rental package is $46.46.

While you're in the area, you can also go for a swim at the Elora Quarry, an epic swimming hole with a beach. Keep in mind reservations are also required for the quarry with a price of $10.50 per adult.