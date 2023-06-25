Canada issues travel advisory for Russia amidst apparent military coup

It's been more than 16 months since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and now an apparent military coup is destabilizing the region further.

On Saturday, June 24, the Canadian Government updated its travel advice for Russia amidst military tensions in the Rostov region and the threat of further unrest across the country.

The official advice from the Canadian government is to avoid all travel to Russia.

"Further security restrictions, including limitations on movement have been put in place in some regions, including in Moscow," reads the travel advisory.

"Flight availability, already reduced following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, continues to be subject to unpredictable and significant limitations," the advisory continues. "If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available."

Our travel advice for #Russia has been updated due to reports of military tensions in the #Rostov region. There is a risk of further unrest across the country. More info: https://t.co/CjOtsj3oeV pic.twitter.com/WMbDGqULzL — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) June 24, 2023

Canadians who are in the Rostov region are advised to shelter in place, avoid public gatherings, monitor media for information on the situation, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

What's happening in Russia?

Putin has accused a mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason and starting an armed rebellion as his private army, the Wagner Group, advances toward Moscow. The government is in a state of emergency and maintains a significant military presence in Rostov Oblast.

Canadians in the region are urged to "exercise extreme vigilance…as armed clashes and violence pose serious threats to your safety," says the Canadian government.

The G7 foreign ministers held a call this morning to discuss the overnight developments in Russia. We continue to closely monitor the situation.



If you are a Canadian national in Russia, please observe our travel advisory and safety instructions. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) June 24, 2023

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly shared that G7 foreign ministers had a call to discuss the developments in Russia.

I have been briefed on the events unfolding in Russia. The Incident Response Group will meet today to discuss the latest developments. We’re in contact with our allies and will continue to monitor the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2023

Canada is closely monitoring the situation, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and discussions are ongoing.