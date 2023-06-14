Travel
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada passport replacement

Here's why some Canadians will have lost or damaged passports replaced for free

At $120 for a five-year passport or $160 for a 10-year passport, renewals can certainly add up. Now, those affected by Canada's wildfires will hopefully have one less expense to worry about.

On June 12, the Canadian government announced that documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed, or inaccessible due to wildfires will be replaced for free. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will issue free replacements for permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports, and other travel documents.

This will also apply to affected international students, temporary foreign workers, and visitors whose status will expire by September 30, 2023. They'll also be able to apply to restore or extend their status in Canada for free, according to Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

You may be eligible for a refund if you've already applied to replace a lost, damaged, or destroyed document.

The special measures will be in effect until September 30 this year.

"We will continue to be there for those people across the country who are facing extreme wildfires," said Fraser. "They will also help make sure temporary residents are not unduly penalized and are there to help rebuild our communities."

For more information, visit canada.ca.

