A new cheap bus service from Toronto to Detroit is launching this Spring

A new cross-border bus service between Toronto and Detroit is set to launch this spring, and includes a stop in Windsor.

Trailways, an affordable North American bus company, will be offering daily service of the international express route beginning April 5.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Trailways’ affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service to Ontario and Michigan,” said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com.

“This service marks our second route from Toronto and our first entry into Detroit, the “Motor City,” something we are particularly excited about.”

Trailways' low-emission motor coaches feature free WiFi, on-board restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities.

There will be 4 daily trips which allow travellers leaving Detroit to reach Toronto, with stops on the way in Windsor, Chatham, and London. Those travelling to Detroit will be able to connect to Chicago and other major U.S. cities.

Tickets will be available for purchase online, with prices starting at $45.