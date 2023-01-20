Old racist Karen caught typing complaints about Black women on WestJet flight to Toronto

I don't think anybody looks forward to spending half a day crammed into a tiny plane seat next to total strangers, but the reality of travelling solo (for people who aren't wealthy, anyway) dictates that this is how most vacations end and begin.

Sure, you can hope that seat 10-C misses their flight and leaves you with some extra arm room, or — should you really dare to dream — the holy grail of flying coach; an entire row all to yourself.

But for every chance you have of getting lucky, you have just as much a chance of winding up next to an insufferable racist c*nt for five hours.

One WestJet passenger recently found herself in such a position while flying from Grand Cayman to Toronto, and video footage from the encounter is enraging people all over the world today.

Caymanian-born singer and songwriter Mizz Crizzy says she was flying with her sister to Canada from the Caribbean on Jan. 15, 2023, when she experienced what she later described on TikTok as her "first racist encounter."

The artist and her sister boarded the aircraft and found their seats, which were the middle and aisle seats in a row of three. An older white woman was already sitting in the window seat.

"She kind of gave like, a sarcastic kind of 'hi,'" said Crizzy in a story time video published Wednesday, after her initial footage from the flight had been viewed more than 7.6 million times on TikTok.

Artist Mizz Crizzy was on a flight from Grand Cayman to Toronto, Ontario & the woman she was sitting beside who has been identified as Valerie Marchant wrote an email mid flight about Mizz Crizzy.

More info:⁣ https://t.co/5ARtQpjF1b pic.twitter.com/MRT0BsGATW — Reality Wives (@realitywives) January 17, 2023

Crizzy blew off the slight, chalking it up to the fact that the passenger was "an older lady." She said hi back, making sure to try and be as soft in her demeanour as possible, considering the woman's apparent discomfort.

"We just sit down and prepare for the flight, basically, and what I notice is she was like, kind of turning her body over to put her arm on the arm rest over by me," she continues in the story time video.

She nudged her sister to look but, again, refrained from reacting to the woman's rude behaviour.

"I just didn't bother mentioning anything, so I just left it alone… I thought, you know, she's an old lady," said the singer.

Then, as the crew prepared for takeoff, a flight attendant came by and asked the older woman to put her bag under her seat. The woman told the flight attendant that she couldn't hear her.

"So all I did was point to her bag and say, 'the flight attendant wants to you to put your bag under the seat for takeoff'. She was like 'oh, oh thank you!'" said Crizzy.

"She even thanked me for telling her.. and I say, okay... you know... I thought she was a nice old lady. YEAH RIGHT."

The white woman proceeded to break out her phone and type in a font so large that it was impossible for Crizzy to miss. What she saw, as documented in a 10-minute-long clip posted to both YouTube and TikTok, disturbed her.

"I am looking out the window. Other two seats are taken by two very large, dolled-up black ladies, one of whom is extremely hostile, " typed the woman very, very slowly, as can be seen above in a sped-up version of Crizzy's 10-minute-long TikTok post.

"She makes Serena Williams look like Twiggy," the apparent email continues. "I am being very pleasant just to annoy her."

Crizzy got her sister to film the woman typing, as she was too close to do so without making it obvious.

The woman had no idea she was being recorded, though some commenters suspect she knew that the young women sitting next to her could see what she was writing, given the font size and her complete lack of discretion.

"I was at a loss for words," Crizzy said on Wednesday, noting that it was the first time something like that had ever happened to her.

"Thank you for the inquiry. We are aware of the incident and are working diligently to better understand the events that transpired," said a spokesperson for WestJet to blogTO on Friday.

"WestJet has a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination and inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do. Our goal has always been to create a safe and inclusive environment for all and we take situations like this extremely seriously."

Crizzy, for her part, is keeping it classy and using her newfound viral fame to poke fun at the ridiculousness of what the racist woman was typing.

"Hey Valerie, this the body you said made Serena Williams look like Twiggy," she wrote in the caption of a TikTok post this week in which she notes that she's only 5'6".

A bombshell by any standard, the fit young woman can be seen in that post dancing around her kitchen, inspiring comments from TikTokers who saw the plane video like "I can't believe she said very large. I would kill for a body like yours" and "Some people clearly don't know a blessing when they see it because I would've loved to sit next to you on a plane, you're gorgeous."

She poked fun at the "dolled up" bit in another TikTok post on Wednesday, writing in the caption: "Just me looking dolled up, being hostile and making Serena Williams look like twiggy."

"The caption got me dyingggg love the positive attitude," wrote one commenter on that post.

"Don't let that mean old lady's words hurt you," wrote another, summing up the general sentiment of most people who've seen the original plane video.

"You know you're beautiful, and she's jealous because she's dying."