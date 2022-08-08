Travel
sunflower farm ontario

Sunflower farms in Ontario for epic selfies are now open for the season

There are loads of great places to take selfies in Ontario, especially natural or country landscapes, but few backdrops beat a field full of sunflowers.

Luckily, there are many such fields in Ontario, lots of them within driving distance from Toronto, and right now their season is in full swing.

The Sunflower Farm's Beaverton location is now open, and you can actually see ten varieties of sunflowers there. 

Campbell's Cross Farm is home to 700,000 blooming sunflowers, and as if that wasn't enough they also have lots of props, events and even snacks to fuel your sunshiney adventure.

Just about half an hour away from Toronto, Davis Family Farm in Caledon has acres of sunflowers you can currently roam through.

Head just a little further to Pingle's Farm Market in Hampton to see a great sunflower field where they're even holding a sunset concert this year.

If actually picking sunflowers for yourself is what you're into, head to Andrews Scenic Acres where you can pick sunflowers and dahlias.

Looking for something more than your average sunflower photo shoot? How about a giant yellow rubber duck? You'll want to check out locations of Sunrise Sunflower Farm in Hamilton and Newmarket.

Lead photo by

@3.14_nap_lee
