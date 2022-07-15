People in Toronto now have the chance to work on the world's largest passenger plane

Air travel is no longer the champagne and caviar luxury it was in the jet age, but a select few airlines operating the mighty Airbus A380 still offer unparalleled flight experiences.

Among the 13 airlines flying the enormous double-decker plane — the world's largest passenger airline — Emirates operates five flights per week between Toronto and Dubai, and the airline is now offering the rare chance to work on this behemoth aircraft as it prepares to hold an open recruitment day in Toronto in a search for new cabin crew members.

Emirates states that the airline "is looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalized and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers."

Applicants can pre-register with a CV and recent photo for a smoother experience or simply walk in on the 24th at 9 a.m. at the Pan Pacific Toronto.

Candidates will be shortlisted and informed of follow-up assessments, and anyone making the final cut will be "shipped off to receive a world-class learning experience at the airline's state-of-the-art facility in Dubai."

Flight attendant and cabin crew jobs already come with their unique set of perks, but the A380 is not your average plane.

The Concorde era ended in 2003, and with it, the age of supersonic passenger travel. Two years later, the massive A380 took its maiden flight, becoming the new undisputed queen of the skies.

The A380 was greeted with fanfare when it overtook the Boeing 747 as the world's largest passenger plane, but orders for the four-engined giant never materialized as projected, and the aircraft went out of production in 2021.

Of course, the cabin crew roles offered by Emirates aren't exclusively for the A380, but Emirates is the world's largest operator of the aircraft, and offers the best opportunity to work on board one of these titans.

While the airline makes frequent flights to Toronto, it states that all Emirates crew are based in the "exciting cosmopolitan city of Dubai" with "an attractive employment package" that provides employees with a tax-free salary, free accommodation and transportation, medical coverage, and discounts on shopping and leisure activities in the city.

It sounds like an exciting experience for sure, but it comes with some moral drawbacks.

Emirates' claim that Dubai is a cosmopolitan city is hard to argue, but the glittering oasis in the desert could also be called an inefficient billionaires' playground with poop trucks instead of sewers, built on the backs of mistreated migrant workers.