Ontario lavender farm that was a popular selfie spot has permanently closed

Frolicking through fields of fresh flowers is one of the prettiest activities to do during the summer months. From sunflowers, dahlias and lavender, there are a ton of flower farms to visit.

Unfortunately, you'll have to remove one farm from your list to visit because this iconic lavender farm in Ontario has permanently closed its doors.

Terre Bleu, the 200-acre lavender farm in Milton known for its iconic yellow door in the middle of its lush fields has closed its gates to visitors forever.

The yellow door symbolized "living in the present" and became a popular photo-op for visitors.

Although the farm is closed, you'll be able to visit the iconic door at the Terre Bleu boutique. The new boutique will feature a line of the farm's products and is set to open sometime in July.

It may not be the same as taking a photo in the fields, but the door lives in the new boutique as part of the brand.

For those sad about the news of the closure of the farm, no need to worry because Terre Bleu is set to open a new farm in Niagara Escarpment in the spring of 2023.

If you want to check out some lavender products and have a photo-op with the yellow door, you can check out the Terre Bleu boutique in Elora on 143 Metcalfe Street.

Hours of operation will be confirmed closer to the opening date so make sure to check their website for updates.