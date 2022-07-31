Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hereward farms lavender

There's a new lavender festival happening on an Ontario farm this summer

Summer is the season of blooms and if you're looking to frolic in a field of flowers then head out to this farm in Ontario that's hosting a special lavender festival.

Located at Hereward Farms in East Garafraxa, the farm is about 1.5-hour drive northwest of the city.

The family-owned farm has over 100 acres of land with almost 5,000 lavender plants planted this year, so you can roam the rolling fields and breathe in the fresh scent.

This year the farm will be hosting its very first lavender festival for a day full of local artisans, vendors, food, live entertainment and vintage cars.

If you want to elevate your time spent in the fields, Hereward Farms also allows guests to have a picnic amongst the flowers with their Nibbles + Sips package which is priced at $75 for two people.

For those wanting to bring some of the fresh flowers home, you'll be able to pick your own lavender for an additional cost.

Admission to the lavender festival is free but the farm asks those wanting to attend to make a donation to Alzheimer's Society of Dufferin Country. Tickets can be booked online now.

Hereward Farms Lavender Festival runs on August 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you're looking for another flower farm to visit for some fun, Pingles Farm is hosting a concert in their sunflower fields at sunset in August as well.

Lead photo by

herewardfarms
