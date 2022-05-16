Travel
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 23 minutes ago
ontario provincial parks

You can now get day vehicle parking permits at 16 more Ontario provincial parks

This is the time of year to think about visiting one of the many breathtaking Ontario provincial parks.

Hiking and camping season is officially on and there are so many trails to explore within Ontario.

However, parks can get busy and many of them require visitors to buy their parking permits in advance to avoid disappointment. 

Daily vehicle permits, once available at 17 Ontario parks, have now been extended to 16 additional parks as of today. Buying your permit in advance guarantees your spot for the day at all of these new destinations: 

  • Bass Lake
  • Blue Lake
  • Bonnechere
  • Driftwood
  • Kap-Kig-Iwan
  • Mara
  • McRae Point
  • Pancake Bay
  • Point Farms
  • Rainbow Falls
  • Rushing River
  • Samuel de Champlain
  • Selkirk
  • Six Mile Lake
  • Voyageur
  • Windy Lake

A daily permit is good for a single day and includes entry for one vehicle and all of its occupants.

Most permits are valid from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but timing can vary in each park. They can either be purchased in advance at participating parks or online for up to five days before arrival. 

Those with season permits still have to reserve their spot in advance to guarantee access for the day. 

For all other parks that still do not have advanced parking permits, visitors can obtain them upon their arrival on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

You can find more information about permits and participating parks on the Ontario Parks website.

