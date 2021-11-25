Travel
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
air north toronto

You'll soon be able to fly direct from Toronto to the Yukon and Northwest Territories

People looking to travel to Toronto from Yellowknife or Whitehorse (or vice versa) will soon be able to do so via direct flights for the very first time.

Air North, Yukon's airline, announced Thursday that it will officially be adding Toronto to its route network, with service set to begin in May 2022 and operate for the season until the end of September. 

"The launch of this service marks a historic milestone for Toronto Pearson and Air North," said Craig Bradbrook, COO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, in a statement.

"Aviation drives economies and strengthens bonds by connecting businesses and people, and we look forward to the mutual benefits that this route will bring about, both for the Yukon and the Northwest Territories, and for Ontario."

Service between the two northern cities and Toronto will operate twice weekly, and tickets are already available for purchase. 

"As we look towards economic recovery in the Yukon and the Northwest Territories over the coming years, it has become evident to us that another connection to central Canada is going to be essential," said Joe Sparling, Air North's president and CEO, in a statement. 

"Having a direct flight to Canada's economic hub will kickstart opportunity for both territories."

While this is the first time Air North will offer direct service to Toronto, the airline began operating seasonal service to Ottawa in 2014 and has flown numerous charter flights to Toronto.

Simon Blakesley/Air North

