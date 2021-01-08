There's a travel scam offering cheap flights out of Toronto right now

The Toronto Police Service is warning the public about a suspected fraudulent travel website.

The website, www.pandemictrip.com, is advertising flights from Canadian cities such as Toronto to Delhi, India from $730 CAD right now, during a time when governments are warning against any travel that isn't essential.



"Their search query asks for the user's name and mobile phone number. Once a query is made, the user is contacted through a messaging app and the user is asked to provide identification and payment information," said the police statement.

According to the website's "About Us" section, pandemictrip.com is owned by Dream Travels Ltd., which "is an independently owned and operated Travel Agency with our office located in Montreal, QC."

"Dream Travels was founded in 2001 in New Jersey. And in 2017, started Canadian Operations in Montreal, QC and began primarily to serve the interests of immigrants who came from the Indian sub-continent," states the website.

However, a quick Google search only brings up Dream Travel Ltd., a U.K. based travel agency, and Dream Travel Canada, a marathon travel company.

The Toronto Police is urging the public to be vigilant with their information when searching for deals online and to only use reputable companies when conducting these queries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Elliott Lee at 416-808-5179, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on the Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).