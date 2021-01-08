Travel
Misha Gajewski
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
travel scam

There's a travel scam offering cheap flights out of Toronto right now

Travel
Misha Gajewski
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Police Service is warning the public about a suspected fraudulent travel website. 

The website, www.pandemictrip.com, is advertising flights from Canadian cities such as Toronto to Delhi, India from $730 CAD right now, during a time when governments are warning against any travel that isn't essential.

"Their search query asks for the user's name and mobile phone number. Once a query is made, the user is contacted through a messaging app and the user is asked to provide identification and payment information," said the police statement.  

pandemic travel

A screenshot of pandemictrips.com website.

According to the website's "About Us" section, pandemictrip.com is owned by Dream Travels Ltd., which "is an independently owned and operated Travel Agency with our office located in Montreal, QC."

"Dream Travels was founded in 2001 in New Jersey. And in 2017, started Canadian Operations in Montreal, QC and began primarily to serve the interests of immigrants who came from the Indian sub-continent," states the website.

However, a quick Google search only brings up Dream Travel Ltd., a U.K. based travel agency, and Dream Travel Canada, a marathon travel company. 

The Toronto Police is urging the public to be vigilant with their information when searching for deals online and to only use reputable companies when conducting these queries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Elliott Lee at 416-808-5179, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on the Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Lead photo by

Sean Dawson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

There's a travel scam offering cheap flights out of Toronto right now

Air Canada blasted for hiring influencers to promote tropical vacations amid pandemic

You can visit a magical ice trail through a forest north of Toronto once lockdown is over

How to spend a day in Mississauga this holiday season

You can stay overnight in a yurt surrounded by alpacas in Ontario

Stargaze in a glowing socially distanced circle at this Dark-Sky Viewing Area in Ontario

This hiking trail near Toronto leads to a pinnacle with spectacular views and wildlife

This sculpture hidden on an Ontario trail looks like it's from Stranger Things